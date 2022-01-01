Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester

Go
Welcome to Hatch Local. Come in and enjoy!

400 Hull St

Popular Items

Atlantis$8.00
Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Spirulina, Nut Mylk
6 inch Italian Sub$11.00
1/4lb of cured meats and sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot peppers, oregano vinaigrette, mayo and deli mustard
Cambodian Red Curry$14.00
6 inch Pork & Rabe Sub$11.00
A Philadelphia classic, garlic and herb-marinated pork loin, roasted and sliced thin and heated in a buttery pork jus, with broccoli rabe roasted in the same garlicky goodness and sharp provolone
Dirty Bird$12.00
house hot sauce dipped,lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, ranch, shaved pickles
The Beet Goes On$8.00
*A Beet Box Favorite*
Beetroot, Spinach, Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, Ginger
Footlong Fried Chicken Salad Sub$17.00
We fried a bunch of chicken, and made it into chicken salad, with diced celery and red onion and our homemade ranch in the dressing. Lettuce, tomato & Duke’s mayo
Lunchbox Special Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub$13.00
our turkey breast is herb-marinated and roasted in house, hand-carved, then topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and lots of homemade ranch
Location

400 Hull St

Richmond VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
