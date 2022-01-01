Go
Toast

Hatch Yakitori

Come in and enjoy!

700 W 7th St, Ste G600

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

700 W 7th St, Ste G600

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bottega Louie

No reviews yet

Bottega Louie is a Patisserie & Café and Restaurant located at 700 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, California. The Patisserie & Cafe offer an extensive selection of sweet and savory products for your enjoyment.

Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant

No reviews yet

Housed in a beautifully restored 1912 firehouse, Engine Co. No. 28 has been putting out appetite fires since 1989 with classic American dishes inspired by the regional cooking of firehouses across the country.

Strada Eateria & Bar

No reviews yet

World Flavors, Local Ingredients!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

SusieCakes is an all-American bakery offering home-style dessert favorites baked entirely from scratch.
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston