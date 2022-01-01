Go
  • Alcoa
  • Hatcher’s On Target BBQ

Hatcher’s On Target BBQ

Veteran owned BBQ restaurant with a mission to serve the community while providing delicious BBQ.

1366 N Wright Rd

Fountain Drink / Tea$2.50
Hush Puppies$3.00
Two Meat$13.00
Mac & Cheese$3.00
1366 N Wright Rd

Alcoa TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
