Hatchet Hall

Located in Culver City / West Los Angeles, Hatchet Hall is a wood fire cookery with an emphasis on ingredients and old American techniques.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12517 W.Washington Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.4 (2595 reviews)

Popular Items

Texas Quail$19.00
labneh, quinoa tabbouleh, zataar
Cornbread$20.00
cheddar, shishito, cultured butter, honey
House Rolls$8.00
honey butter, sea salt
Meatloaf & Mash$36.00
free range turkey, smoked tomato glaze
Crispy Potatoes$14.00
fermented green garlic aioli, horseradish
Little Gem Wedge$20.00
buttermilk, cherry tomato, lardon
Peads & Barnetts Pork Chop$42.00
fennel, paprika
Summer Squash Casserole$17.00
cheddar, oregano, farmer‘s cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12517 W.Washington Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

