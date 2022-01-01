Go
Hatchets and Hops

Hatchets & Hops is a premier recreational sporting venue unique to the region.

68 Tonawanda Street

Popular Items

12 Gates Resting Peach Face Sour$8.00
This highly-crushable, kettle-soured, purdy-in-peach session ale will have you coming back again and again for that taste of freedom. No more polite nods. No more enduring mundane conversations. Resting Peach Face rewards those who strive to live authentically. (4.4% ABV)
12 Gates Flo-mingo Sour$13.00
Kettle Sour with cherry, strawberry, raspberry and pomegranate. (5% ABV)
Pressure Drop Sticky Icky IPA$9.00
Skunky sticky and dank with undertones of tropical fruit, hazy with a lighter crushable finish
42 North Source Seltzer- Strawberry Lime$7.00
Brewed with real strawberry, lime juice, and hibiscus. Dry-hopped with Sabro. (4% ABV)
Johnnie Ryan Soda (Bottle)$4.00
Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and still sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar
Pressure Drop Hagen Lager$7.00
Super light crisp and clean with a light floral note and minimal bittering. This beer was created with all nys grain and hops.
(4.5% ABV)
Syrah$7.00
(Dry Red) Dark fruit, smoky cured meat with floral undertones.
Location

68 Tonawanda Street

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday1:30 pm - 9:45 pm
