Hatchets and Hops
Hatchets & Hops is a premier recreational sporting venue unique to the region.
98 N 11th Street
Location
98 N 11th Street
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Terasa North Ninth
Mediterranean Balkan Cuisine
Juliette Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Allswell
Northern California inspired fare
Surf Bar
Come in and enjoy!