Hatfields Goode Grub

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ

16700 Lorain Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese Burger$15.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese, Dill Sauce & CLE BBQ Sauce
Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.
Quesadilla$6.00
Crispy Quesadilla filled w/ Caramelized Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Want to fill it with more? Add, Pork, Chicken, Brisket OR Veggies.
Brisket Dinner$16.00
1/2lb chopped Smoked Brisket, topped w/ Caramelized Onions & Bread and Butter Pickles. Served w/ a side of Coleslaw and your choice of side.
Fries$5.00
Hand-cut from Red A potatoes. Size of fries can vary with growing season.
Banana Pudding$5.00
Yummy Southern favorite. Make will Nilla wafers and vanilla pudding & real bananas.
Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese$5.00
Just what is sounds like, sweet and savory.
Made with a bacon rue, this is a family favorite.
Brother Andy's Pulled Pork Dinner$12.00
(NO SUBSTITUTIONS)
Slow smoked Pulled Pork, side of Coleslaw, Side of Potato Salad & a Corn Fritter.
Corn Fritters$5.00
Pan fried Corn Bread.
Devil's Anse Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ on a Brioche Bun, topped w/ Coleslaw, Bread & Butter Pickles & Light CLE BBQ Sauce.
Shroomy Swiss Burger$15.00
Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Dill Sauce.
Can to modify, please order a build your own burger.
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
16700 Lorain Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
