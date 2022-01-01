HathCaff Cafe

The HathCaff is an all student run café located near the entrance of the Learning Commons at Hathaway Brown School. We are committed to getting students involved in the behind-the-scenes aspects of running a business. The executive team, composed of 5 upper school students, does everything from finding vendors, managing a budget and real money, and creating marketing plans, to hiring baristas, setting up catering events, and serving the food and drinks on the menu. The café offers real-world business experience for all HB students and provides a great opportunity for students of the Center for Business and Finance.



19600 N Park Blvd