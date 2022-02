**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.**Our barley miso that is used in this ramen has bright, savory aromatics and is lighter than a traditional miso. Miso ramen was invented in Sapporo, Japan by Morito Omiya in collaboration with Takayuki Nishiyama, the founder of Nishiyama Noodle Company, who makes our noodles to our specifications. *WARNING: PEANUT ALLERGEN*