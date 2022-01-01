Go
Hattie Marie's - Dallas

480 Grapevine Hwy.

Popular Items

Collard Greens$4.49
Fried Crab Legs$21.99
Fried Crab Legs per Cluster
2 Cornbreads$1.00
Pork Spare Ribs(3) Plate$15.99
Mac & Cheese$4.49
Delicious Fried Catfish$14.99
Fried Catfish Plate served with two filets and choice of side
2 Meat Plate$20.99
Choice of 2 Meat served with two Sides
1 Catfish Filet$5.95
Single Catfish Filet
Banana Pudding$5.00
3 Meat Plate$24.99
Choice of 3 Meat served with two Sides
Location

Hurst TX

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
