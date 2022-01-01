Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
Come on in and enjoy!
3699 Main St.
Popular Items
Location
3699 Main St.
College Park GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Radial Cafe - College Park
Come in and enjoy!
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
Redefined BBQ & Southern Hospitality
Please take note: Guests will need to present the credit card used to purchase the order and ID when picking up orders. Thank you for your cooperation.
Get Fruity Cafe
We Make Healthy Taste Good! 🍑
FRESH Smoothies, Salads, Wraps and Patties
College Park | Old National | Catering
Order Online or on UberEats | GrubHub | DoorDash
MyGetFruity.com
Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas
Aye Tea Elle is a full-service Tapas restaurant that provides Dine-In and Take-out food that consist of southern favorites, fine seafood entrees, and traditional dessert dishes from the South! We are the melting pot of Atlanta culture and food!
Come in and enjoy an experience of visual and auditory amazement while tasting great tapas cuisines!
Aye Tea Elle...Where We Dine Differently.