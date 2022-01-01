Go
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

Come on in and enjoy!

3699 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Plate$14.99
(8 Jumbo shrimp)
Fried Catfish Plate$17.99
comes with two catfish filets
Dino Beef Rib$54.99
Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.
1 catfish filet$5.95
1 meat plate$15.99
Sweet Tea$1.99
2 meat plate$20.99
Mac & Cheese
3 meat plate$24.99
Half Chicken Plate$14.49
This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.
See full menu

Location

3699 Main St.

College Park GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
