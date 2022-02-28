Hattiesburg restaurants you'll love

Hattiesburg restaurants
Toast
  • Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Caterers
Steakhouses
French
Southern
Must-try Hattiesburg restaurants

Art Of Roux image

 

Art Of Roux

200 S. 34th Avenue, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Fries$3.00
Our Crawfish and Sausage Gumbo comes in a 16oz. portion and is served w/Rice and Cornbread.
Fancy Burger$10.00
Our Red Beans and Rice comes in a 16oz. portions and is served w/Rice and Cornbread.
Fried Oyster Tacos$12.00
More about Art Of Roux
Mack's West image

 

Mack's West

7329 U.S. Hwy 98, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Filet$18.00
16 oz. Ribeye$34.00
Deep Fried Roll$0.50
More about Mack's West
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Mugshots Grill & Bar

204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (2589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
STEAK BURGER$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
HOWARDS PHILLY SANDWICH$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Add sauteed mushrooms for an extra .75.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

6555 US-98, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Uptowner Quesadilla$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
Kids Fried Shrimp$7.00
Hand battered popcorn Gulf shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex image

 

Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Cheese Tortellini$17.99
Grilled chicken, three-cheese filled tortellini, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions sautéed with Alfredo
Bowl Seafood Gumbo$9.99
A classic "Big Easy" gumbo made with okra and Gulf Shrimp
House Salad$5.49
Mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, pepper, and cajun croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side
More about Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
Sweet Peppers Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
*Free Gallon Sweet Tea ($25 min Purchase)
Limit 1 per customer per order with a minimum order of $25. Offer ends Feb 28, 2022
Chicken Club$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Club$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Jody's Bakery image

 

Jody's Bakery

6058 HWY 49, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peanut Butter Kisses$0.72
Sugar Cookies$0.72
Turtles$1.95
More about Jody's Bakery
Trattoria Pizzeria image

 

Trattoria Pizzeria

128 East Front Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
Toasted Italian bread with fresh garlic butter and mozarella cheese baked to a golden brown
Meat Lovers Pizza$15.99
More about Trattoria Pizzeria
Sully's image

 

Sully's

213 Sullivan Kilrain, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sully's
Midtowner image

 

Midtowner

3000 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Midtowner
Brewsky's image

GRILL

Brewsky's

3818 West 4th Street, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.3 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brewsky's
Restaurant banner

 

Java Moe's Coffee Co.

6434 US Hwy 98, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Java Moe's Coffee Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Java Moe's Coffee Co.

6051 US Hwy 49, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Java Moe's Coffee Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Java Moe's Coffee Co.

4400 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Java Moe's Coffee Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Java Moe's Coffee Co.

5001 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Java Moe's Coffee Co.
Main pic

 

Ed's

3800Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ed's
Fat Boy's Pizza image

 

Fat Boy's Pizza

6168 Highway 49, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.

301 Mobile Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

 

El Rayo

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about El Rayo
Restaurant banner

 

Mo'Bay Beignet - Hattiesburg, MS

2902 Hardy Street Suite 10, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mo'Bay Beignet - Hattiesburg, MS
Restaurant banner

 

Pour Bar

128 E. Front Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pour Bar

