Hattiesburg American restaurants you'll love

Mack's West
7329 U.S. Hwy 98, Hattiesburg
|Popular items
|16 oz. Ribeye
|$34.00
|Regular Filet
|$15.00
|Ribeye Steak PoBoy
|$22.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Mugshots Grill & Bar
204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg
|Popular items
|SAVELL BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
|STEAK BURGER
|$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
|HOWARDS PHILLY SANDWICH
|$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Add sauteed mushrooms for an extra .75.
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg
|Popular items
|Three Cheese Tortellini
|$17.99
Grilled chicken, three-cheese filled tortellini, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions sautéed with Alfredo
|Bowl Seafood Gumbo
|$9.99
A classic "Big Easy" gumbo made with okra and Gulf Shrimp
|House Salad
|$5.49
Mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, pepper, and cajun croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side