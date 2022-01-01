Hattiesburg American restaurants you'll love

Mack's West image

 

Mack's West

7329 U.S. Hwy 98, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16 oz. Ribeye$34.00
Regular Filet$15.00
Ribeye Steak PoBoy$22.00
More about Mack's West
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Mugshots Grill & Bar

204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (2589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
STEAK BURGER$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
HOWARDS PHILLY SANDWICH$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Add sauteed mushrooms for an extra .75.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex image

 

Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Cheese Tortellini$17.99
Grilled chicken, three-cheese filled tortellini, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions sautéed with Alfredo
Bowl Seafood Gumbo$9.99
A classic "Big Easy" gumbo made with okra and Gulf Shrimp
House Salad$5.49
Mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, pepper, and cajun croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side
More about Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

