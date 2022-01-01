Hattiesburg seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Hattiesburg

Mack's West image

 

Mack's West

7329 U.S. Hwy 98, Hattiesburg

16 oz. Ribeye$34.00
Regular Filet$15.00
Ribeye Steak PoBoy$22.00
Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

6555 US-98, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (1006 reviews)
Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Uptowner Quesadilla$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
Kids Fried Shrimp$7.00
Hand battered popcorn Gulf shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of one side.
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex image

 

Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

Three Cheese Tortellini$17.99
Grilled chicken, three-cheese filled tortellini, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions sautéed with Alfredo
Bowl Seafood Gumbo$9.99
A classic "Big Easy" gumbo made with okra and Gulf Shrimp
House Salad$5.49
Mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, pepper, and cajun croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side
Sully's image

 

Sully's

213 Sullivan Kilrain, Hattiesburg

