Hattiesburg seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Hattiesburg
Mack's West
7329 U.S. Hwy 98, Hattiesburg
|Popular items
|16 oz. Ribeye
|$34.00
|Regular Filet
|$15.00
|Ribeye Steak PoBoy
|$22.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
6555 US-98, Hattiesburg
|Popular items
|Redfish Orleans
|$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
|Uptowner Quesadilla
|$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
|Kids Fried Shrimp
|$7.00
Hand battered popcorn Gulf shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of one side.
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg
|Popular items
|Three Cheese Tortellini
|$17.99
Grilled chicken, three-cheese filled tortellini, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions sautéed with Alfredo
|Bowl Seafood Gumbo
|$9.99
A classic "Big Easy" gumbo made with okra and Gulf Shrimp
|House Salad
|$5.49
Mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, pepper, and cajun croutons, served with your choice of dressing on the side