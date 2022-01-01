Chicken salad in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Mugshots Grill & Bar
204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg
|CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens topped with our Creole fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, egg, two cheeses, and green onions served with your choice of dressing on the side
|Warm Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled and served over a bed of fresh spring mix with Granny Smith apple, grapes, diced celery, spiced pecans, and gorgonzola cheese served with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side
|Grilled and Chilled Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled, then chilled and served atop fresh green leaf, spring mix and iceberg lettuces with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, green onion, egg and tomato with your choice of dressing on the side
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$9.49
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
|Chicken Salad GNG Cup
|$3.99