Chicken salad in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg restaurants
Toast

Hattiesburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Mugshots Grill & Bar

204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (2589 reviews)
Takeout
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with our Creole fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, egg, two cheeses, and green onions served with your choice of dressing on the side
Warm Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled and served over a bed of fresh spring mix with Granny Smith apple, grapes, diced celery, spiced pecans, and gorgonzola cheese served with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Grilled and Chilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled, then chilled and served atop fresh green leaf, spring mix and iceberg lettuces with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, green onion, egg and tomato with your choice of dressing on the side
More about Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Waldorf Salad$9.49
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
Chicken Salad GNG Cup$3.99
More about Sweet Peppers Deli

