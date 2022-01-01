Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg restaurants
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Mugshots Grill & Bar

204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (2589 reviews)
HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.29
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings, dressed with guacamole, lettuce and tomato.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Boneless, skinless chicken breast dusted with Cajun spices, blackened and topped with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our house-made fried tobacco onions
More about Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.
Italian Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.99
Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.98
More about Sweet Peppers Deli

