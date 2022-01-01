Chicken sandwiches in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Mugshots Grill & Bar
204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg
|HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.29
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings, dressed with guacamole, lettuce and tomato.
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Boneless, skinless chicken breast dusted with Cajun spices, blackened and topped with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our house-made fried tobacco onions
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.
|Italian Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.99
|Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.98