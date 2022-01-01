Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Hattiesburg

Go
Hattiesburg restaurants
Toast

Hattiesburg restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Mugshots Grill & Bar

204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (2589 reviews)
Takeout
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with our Creole fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, egg, two cheeses, and green onions served with your choice of dressing on the side
More about Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

Browse other tasty dishes in Hattiesburg

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Caesar Salad

Nachos

Pies

Pasta Salad

Map

More near Hattiesburg to explore

Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston