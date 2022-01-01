Fried chicken salad in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg
|CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens topped with our Creole fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, egg, two cheeses, and green onions served with your choice of dressing on the side