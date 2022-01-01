Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg restaurants
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

6555 US-98, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$15.00
Fresh grilled chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

 

Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Warm Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled and served over a bed of fresh spring mix with Granny Smith apple, grapes, diced celery, spiced pecans, and gorgonzola cheese served with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Grilled and Chilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled, then chilled and served atop fresh green leaf, spring mix and iceberg lettuces with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, green onion, egg and tomato with your choice of dressing on the side
Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders$7.99
More about Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.98
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli

