Grilled chicken in Hattiesburg

More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
6555 US-98, Hattiesburg
|Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
Fresh grilled chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg
|Warm Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled and served over a bed of fresh spring mix with Granny Smith apple, grapes, diced celery, spiced pecans, and gorgonzola cheese served with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side
|Grilled and Chilled Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Marinated boneless chicken, grilled, then chilled and served atop fresh green leaf, spring mix and iceberg lettuces with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, green onion, egg and tomato with your choice of dressing on the side
|Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$7.99