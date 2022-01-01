Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg restaurants
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve grits

Mack's West image

 

Mack's West

7329 U.S. Hwy 98, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Grits$2.50
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

6555 US-98, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Grits$4.00
Grits, milk, cream, salt, pepper and cheddar cheese.
Orleans Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
Item pic

 

Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex

3810 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Cheese Grits$2.99
Shrimp & Grits$17.99
Fresh Gulf shrimp with bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and shiitake mushrooms
