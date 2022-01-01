Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Hattiesburg

Go
Hattiesburg restaurants
Toast

Hattiesburg restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Mugshots Grill & Bar

204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (2589 reviews)
Takeout
BLACKENED MAHI$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.
CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, and Comeback sauce.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

6555 US-98, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Herb Encrusted Mahi$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
Mahi L$15.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
More about Half Shell Oyster House

Browse other tasty dishes in Hattiesburg

Chicken Salad

Grits

Chicken Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Gumbo

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Hattiesburg to explore

Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston