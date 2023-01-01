Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg restaurants
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve snapper

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House Hattiesburg

6555 US-98, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (1006 reviews)
Snapper$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Snapper Au Gratin$27.00
Bronzed snapper topped with Gulf shrimp and lump crabmeat in a creamy blend of six cheeses. Topped with toasted Parmesan and herb panko.
Snapper L$15.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Tabella Italian Restaurant - 3720 Hardy St 23A

3720 Hardy St 23A, Hattiesburg

No reviews yet
Snapper Piccatta$29.00
