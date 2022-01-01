Turkey clubs in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Mugshots Grill & Bar
204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg
|TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
|$9.99
Grilled smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted sliced sourdough bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg
|Kids Turkey Sandwich
|$3.99
Turkey and cheddar on toasted
wheat served with sliced apples or grapes.
|Large Turkey Sandwich
|$10.48
Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.