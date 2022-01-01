Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg restaurants
Hattiesburg restaurants that serve turkey clubs

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Mugshots Grill & Bar

204 N 40th Ave, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (2589 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH$9.99
Grilled smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted sliced sourdough bread.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Turkey Sandwich$3.99
Turkey and cheddar on toasted
wheat served with sliced apples or grapes.
Large Turkey Sandwich$10.48
Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli

