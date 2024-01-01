Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Hauppauge

Go
Hauppauge restaurants
Toast

Hauppauge restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Beenz Indian Grill and Bar - 658 Motor Parkway

658 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
Egg Fried Rice$13.00
More about Beenz Indian Grill and Bar - 658 Motor Parkway
Item pic

 

MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen - Hauppauge

410 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW! Side of Vegetable "Not-So Fried Rice"$3.95
NEW! (vegetarian) Side of our special flavored rice with onions, shredded carrot, and edamame. Baked, not fried!
Side of Roast Pork "Not-So Fried Rice"$3.95
Side order of our special flavored rice with onions and diced roast pork. Baked, not fried!
More about MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen - Hauppauge

Browse other tasty dishes in Hauppauge

Vegetable Fried Rice

Map

More near Hauppauge to explore

Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2432 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1862 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1016 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston