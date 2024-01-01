Fried rice in Hauppauge
Hauppauge restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Beenz Indian Grill and Bar - 658 Motor Parkway
Beenz Indian Grill and Bar - 658 Motor Parkway
658 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Egg Fried Rice
|$13.00
More about MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen - Hauppauge
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen - Hauppauge
410 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge
|NEW! Side of Vegetable "Not-So Fried Rice"
|$3.95
NEW! (vegetarian) Side of our special flavored rice with onions, shredded carrot, and edamame. Baked, not fried!
|Side of Roast Pork "Not-So Fried Rice"
|$3.95
Side order of our special flavored rice with onions and diced roast pork. Baked, not fried!