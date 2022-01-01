Go
WiseGuys at Haute Spot

Eat, drink, & be merry y'all!

1501 E. New Hope Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Aioli Truffle Parmesan Fries$7.00
Crispy fries tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Paloma$7.00
El Silencio Mezcal Espadín, fresh grapefruit juice, Topo Chico, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar
Grilled Cheese$7.00
Served with fries, mixed veggies, or fresh fruit and a drink
Italian Cream$6.00
Cake
Cheesesteak$11.00
Grilled and tender sirloin, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions topped with melted white American cheese on a toasted Amoroso roll Served with fries or coleslaw
Nachos$10.00
White queso, cheddar jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, green onions, black beans, and jalapenos piled on top of delicious tortilla chips Topped with sour cream & guacamole with a side of salsa
Build Your Own Salad$12.00
PICK YOUR BASE (one):
chopped mixed greens | spicy BBQ ranch coleslaw

PICK YOUR TOPPINGS (up to five):
eggs | croutons | tomatoes | avocado | bacon | jalapenos | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | shredded cheese | red onions

PICK YOUR PROTEIN (one):
grilled chicken | fried chicken | steak | sliced sausage | chopped beef | pepperoni mix | cheesesteak meat | pulled pork

PICK YOUR DRESSING (one):
ranch | spicy jalapeno ranch | balsamic vinaigrette | honey mustard | bleu cheese
Grilled Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted white American cheese Served over a bed of mixed veggies and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Italian Sausage$10.00
Grilled sausage link topped with sautéed bell peppers and onions on a lightly toasted roll. Hot Giardiniera, or melted mozzarella cheese available by request Served with fries or coleslaw
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Topped with grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, and melted swiss cheese Served with fries or coleslaw
Location

1501 E. New Hope Drive

Cedar Park TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
