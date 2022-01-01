Go
Havana Espanola Way

Spend Un Dia En La Habana at home or office and relive the glory and glamour of old Cuba during the 1950s.

1446 Washington Ave

Popular Items

Arroz Blanco Side$3.50
Lechon Asado$17.95
Slow oven roasted pork leg with Cuban mojo. Served with moro rice and yuca.
Black Beans Side$3.50
Maduros Side$3.50
Yuca Frita Side$3.50
Cubano Sandwich$15.95
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread.
Pan con Bistec$15.50
Traditional Cuban griddled steak topped with caramelized onions, crispy julienne fries, tomato in pressed Cuban bread.
Grilled Chicken Breast$16.95
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
Kid Chicken Fingers$8.95
Pollo Havana 1957$22.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
Location

1446 Washington Ave

Miami Beach FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
