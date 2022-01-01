Go
Havana Lincoln Rd

Spend Un Dia En La Habana at home and relive the glory and glamour of old Cuba during the 1950s.

819 LINCOLN ROAD

Popular Items

Pan con Bistec$15.50
Traditional Cuban griddled steak topped with caramelized onions, crispy julienne fries, tomato in pressed Cuban bread.
Cuban Flan$8.95
Cubano Sandwich$14.95
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.
Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread.
Vaca Frita$18.95
Shredded and grilled topped with onions and mojo. Served with rice and black beans.
La Orquesta Cubana$24.95
Platter of Havana 1957 Chicken, Ropa Vieja and Lechón. Served with rice, black beans, salad and sweet plantains.
Cuban Burger$18.00
Our tribute to this American classic done our way: an 8 oz ground beef patty topped with pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard served in a sesame bun
Sandwich Havana 1957$15.95
Havana 1957 roasted chicken topped with Cuban Gravy, lettuce, tomato in Cuban bread
Classic Burger Double$25.00
Double 8 oz ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayo, pickles in a sesame bun
Vaca Frita de Pollo$17.50
Griddled till crispy, and topped with onions & Cuban mojo. Served with white rice and black beans
Lechon Asado$17.95
Slow oven roasted pork leg with Cuban mojo. Served with moro rice and yuca.
Location

819 LINCOLN ROAD

MIAMI BEACH FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
