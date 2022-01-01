Havana Lincoln Rd

Go
Spend Un Dia En La Habana at home and relive the glory and glamour of old Cuba during the 1950s.

819 LINCOLN ROAD

Popular Items

Cubano Sandwich$14.95
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.
Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread.
Lechon Asado$17.95
Slow oven roasted pork leg with Cuban mojo. Served with moro rice and yuca.
Tostones Side$3.95
Ropa Vieja$17.95
Braised and shredded stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
Kid Chicken Fingers$8.95
Pan con Bistec$15.50
Traditional Cuban griddled steak topped with caramelized onions, crispy julienne fries, tomato in pressed Cuban bread.
Picadillo Habanera$16.95
In our house criolla sauce with raisins and Spanish olives. Served with white rice and black beans.
Vaca Frita$18.95
Shredded and grilled topped with onions and mojo. Served with rice and black beans.
Chicken Soup$6.95
Gran Escabeche Del Pescador$14.95
An assortment of swordfish, shrimp, calamari & lobster pickled with red onions, green pepper, Spanish olives. Served with lemon and Cuban Crackers.
Location

819 LINCOLN ROAD

MIAMI BEACH FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
