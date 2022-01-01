Go
Havana Pembroke

Spend Un Dia En La Habana at home or office and relive the glory and glamour of old Cuba during the 1950s.

14571 SW 5TH ST

Tamal en Hoja$6.00
Tamal with seasoned pork wrapped and cooked in a corn husk and topped with mojo onions.
Guacamole & Pork Masitas$18.00
Avocado smashed with tomato, onions, lime, and cilantro topped with crispy pork masitas and served with a side of toston chips
Sweet Plantains Side$3.00
Truffle Yuca Fries$7.95
Yuca fries tossed in truffle oil, parmesan cheese & rosemary, served with cilantro aioli.
Pollo Havana 1957$17.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
Vaca Frita$16.95
Braised, shredded and grilled flank steak topped with onions and mojo. Served with rice and black beans.
Chicken Soup$6.00
Cubano Sandwich$12.95
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread.
Ropa Vieja$14.95
Braised and shredded flank steak stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
Churrasco a la Cubana$29.50
Certified Angus skirt steak charbroiled and topped with grilled onions. Served with rice and black beans.
14571 SW 5TH ST

PEMBROKE PINES FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
