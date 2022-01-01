Havana bar and grill

Alexandre's

Since 2004, Alexandre’s has worked hard and become an institution on the famous Cedar Springs strip in Oak Lawn. Celebrating 17 years of the best in local, live music, Alexandre’s is proud to support the Dallas live music scene from rock, pop, R&B, jazz, acoustic, broadway, blues and much more. Alexandre’s is proud to be a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community and progressive causes in the city of Dallas. It’s a small bar that has always dreamed big and set the standard for cocktails, innovation, and atmosphere. The staff at Alexandre’s works and trains hard on cocktail elevation, classic techniques, and delivers a premium cocktail experience in every glass. We are proud to serve not only Oak Lawn, but greater Dallas.

