Go
Consumer pic

Havana Dreams

Open today 2:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

30-07 Newtown Avenue

Astoria, NY 11102

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

30-07 Newtown Avenue, Astoria NY 11102

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mosaic

No reviews yet

Siri Fort Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Calexico - Astoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fresco's Grand Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Havana Dreams

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston