Welcome to Havana 33, an exciting new concept in casual Cuban cuisine right here on the beautiful shores of Lake Norman, North Carolina. Served in a lively, laid-back atmosphere, renowned chef, Renee Garcia, has created an extensive menu of authentic Miami-style Cuban favorites and incredible cocktails to whet your appetite and keep you coming back for more.

637 Williamson Rd • $$

Tostones$6.00
Fried Green Plantains/ served with chimichurri.
Arroz con Pollo$17.00
Saffron rice, onions, peppers,
peas, stewed chicken, mayo, manchego cheese.
Masa Frita$18.00
Mojo crunchy fried pork, pickled red onions, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains.
Mojito Chicken Dinner$19.00
Roasted mojo chicken, black bean rice, sweet plantains.
Cuban egg rolls$12.00
Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles wrapped in egg roll wrap served with a spicy honey mustard dip.
Datiles$10.00
Dates stuffed with almonds, goat cheese and bacon
Havana 33 Special$15.00
Cuban bread, roasted pork, ham, proscioutto, spanish chorizo, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, hand cut french fries.
Sandwich Cubano$14.00
CUBAN BREAD, PORK, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, MUSTARD
Ropa Vieja$19.00
Traditional Cuban slow cooked shredded beef, onions, peppers, tomato sauce, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains.
Side Congri$4.00
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

637 Williamson Rd

Mooresville NC

