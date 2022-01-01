Go
Toast

Havana Harry's

Come in and enjoy!

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Croquetas$1.25
Cheese Milanese$16.95
Breaded, covered with tomato sauce, ham and mozzarella cheese
Flan$6.50
A creamy and delicious baked custard with a caramel topping.
Chicken Vaca Frita$14.55
Shredded chicken, grilled onions and garlic cooked until crispy, with mojo sauce.
Cuban Sandwich$9.95
Ham, pork, mozzarella cheese, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles in Cuban bread.
Tres Vacas Fritas$16.95
Combination of beef, chicken and pork vaca frita.
Grilled Chicken Breast$15.95
A large and juicy grilled chicken breast, then marinated with fresh lime juice and garlic, covered with grilled onions.
Pork Chunks$15.95
Juicy and tender pork chunks slowly cooked for hours, covered with garlic, onions and mojo sauce.
Palomilla Steak$15.95
A thin juicy steak covered with chopped onions and parsley.
Vaca Frita$15.95
Shredded beef, seasoned and cooked with onions until crispy, topped with mojo sauce.
See full menu

Location

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd

Coral Gables FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pikadiyo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Collection

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Strada in the Grove

No reviews yet

Strada in the Grove is a corner of Coconut Grove where customers will experience authentic old world flavors and traditions, while merging themselves in a vintage yet contemporary ambiance. Our concept blends classic Italian food with regional recipes.

In 2013 our team helped the resurgence of Coconut Grove by bringing a concept popular in Italy knowns as an enoteca, a term in Italy used for "high-end" wine shops, and combining it with northern Italian cuisine. Strada in the Grove is home to over 100 different wine selections including some of the best boutique wines exclusive to our shelves and from the best wine regions of the world. The menu features various high quality charcuterie, local and imported cheeses, and home style specialty dishes .

Commodore Hospitality Group strives to bring you impeccable service, the highest quality of food, and an atmosphere where you can experience life at its fullest.

The Taurus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston