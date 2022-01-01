Go
Have A Cow Cattle Company

Welcome to Have a Cow Cattle Co Urban Farm Store and Cafe. Love Burgers, Love Coffee and LOVE YOUR ENEMY

2742 Lafayette Avenue

Popular Items

Bunkhouse Breakfast$12.95
Two eggs, homestyle potatoes, one pancake, and choice of: two bacon
slices or a sausage patty or seasonal fruit or seasonal veggies
Include Utensils and Napkins
Café Latte
Espresso with steamed milk, topped with milk foam. Add your favorite flavor!
Git Up N' Go$8.25
Two eggs scrambled with cheese served on your choice of bread
Have a Cow Burger$10.75
Our signature 5oz hamburger, flame broiled, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun.
Include Ketchup packets
Farmer's Catch$13.25
Broiled whitefish sandwich with lettuce and mayo on a toasted bun
Omelet$11.25
Three-egg omelet with cheese, onions and bell peppers, served with homestyle potatoes and toast
No Utensils or Napkins needed
Rancher's Breakfast$10.75
Two eggs, homestyle potatoes, toast with jam or honey, and choice of: two bacon slices or a sausage patty or seasonal fruit or seasonal veggies
Location

2742 Lafayette Avenue

Saint Louis MO

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
