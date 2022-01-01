Go
Toast

Winsome Cafe

Have A Great Day

6080 Center Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jasmine$3.50
SMOKED TURKEY$14.00
8 OZ SMOKED SALMON SALAD$8.00
Smoked Salmon, celery, mustard & sherry.
8 OZ CHICKEN CURRY SALAD$6.00
Chicken, mango chutney, golden raisin, apple & almond.
DBL Espresso$4.00
8 OZ PASTA SALAD$6.00
Pasta, spicy capicola, smoked cheddar, celery & Italian dressing.
8 OZ WINTER SALAD$6.00
Kale, winter squash, pomegranate, pecan & cider vinaigrette.
SMOKED SALMON CLUB WRAP$14.00
16 OZ CHICKEN CURRY SALAD$11.00
Curry Chicken, mango chutney, golden raisin, apple & almond.
See full menu

Location

6080 Center Dr.

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Winsome Capsule

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Court Café

No reviews yet

LA's New Full Service Brunch Restaurant Powered by Bleu Kitchen and Taco Mell

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Harold's Chicken -Culver City

No reviews yet

One Bite and We Gotcha!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston