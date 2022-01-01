Haverhill restaurants you'll love

Must-try Haverhill restaurants

The Phoenician Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Phoenician Restaurant

12 Alpha st, Haverhill

Avg 4.2 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queen Prime Rib$42.00
20 ounces of slowly roasted prime rib, hand-cut and served with au jus.
Tabouli$10.80
A Middle Eastern salad consisting of chopped parsley, wheat and finely cut tomatoes and onions, mixed with oil, lemon juice and spices.
French Fries$7.20
Our famous hand cut french fries!
Benedetti's Deli image

 

Benedetti's Deli

350 Washington Street, Haverhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Italian$15.50
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Chicken Finger Rocket$15.99
Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings
SM Meatball Parm$8.50
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
The Hidden Pig image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Hidden Pig

128-130 Washington Street, Haverhill

Avg 5 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chubby Chicken$14.00
*POPULAR*
Boneless Tenders$12.00
Please choose (1-2) flavors.
More than 2 - Subject to Upcharge.
Pulled Pork Egg Rolls$9.00
*SPECIAL*
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

782 River Street, Haverhill

Avg 4.1 (685 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Orange 2 Liter
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Spaziano's Pizzeria Catering image

 

Spaziano's Pizzeria Catering

64 Washington St., Haverhill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small steak plus 1 topping$6.50
Your Topping, Shaved Steak, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese
Small sausage pepper & onion$6.50
Sausage, Salt and Pepper, Peppers and Onions
The works$12.75
Neapolitan sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, beef, green peppers and onions
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA

77 WASHINGTON ST, Haverhill

Avg 4.3 (987 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$9.50
w/ sweet chili dipping sauce
Diablo Burger$14.50
8oz Angus beef, jalapenos, Siracha BBQ, cheddar, crispy fried onions & bacon
Pulled Pork Mac$15.75
Smoked gouda mac topped with pulled pork and crumb topping
Barrio image

TACOS

Barrio

2 Merrimack St, Haverhill

Avg 4.6 (1338 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bombshell BYO$4.50
soft flour + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon
Green Goddess BYO$4.50
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
Barrio Box$10.00
Your choice of two suggested Tacos, traditional guac or queso blanco + Barrio chips.
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Cedardale Haverhill image

 

Battle Ground Coffee Company - Cedardale Haverhill

931 Boston Rd, Haverhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Chelsea Creek$10.50
Cherry Wood Smoked Ham, Pepper Jack Cheese, Herb Mayo, Stone Ground Mustard, Arugula, Alfalfa Sprouts, Onion, and Tomato
Blavender
Blueberry and Lavender
The Hulk
Blue Raspberry and Green Apple
Restaurant banner

 

Wicked Axe

721 South Main St, Haverhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Parmesan Truffle Mac$16.00
Chocolate Chip Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00
Nachos$15.00
