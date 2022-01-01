Haverhill restaurants you'll love
More about The Phoenician Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
The Phoenician Restaurant
12 Alpha st, Haverhill
|Popular items
|Queen Prime Rib
|$42.00
20 ounces of slowly roasted prime rib, hand-cut and served with au jus.
|Tabouli
|$10.80
A Middle Eastern salad consisting of chopped parsley, wheat and finely cut tomatoes and onions, mixed with oil, lemon juice and spices.
|French Fries
|$7.20
Our famous hand cut french fries!
More about Benedetti's Deli
Benedetti's Deli
350 Washington Street, Haverhill
|Popular items
|LG Italian
|$15.50
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
|LG Chicken Finger Rocket
|$15.99
Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings
|SM Meatball Parm
|$8.50
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
More about The Hidden Pig
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Hidden Pig
128-130 Washington Street, Haverhill
|Popular items
|Chubby Chicken
|$14.00
*POPULAR*
|Boneless Tenders
|$12.00
Please choose (1-2) flavors.
More than 2 - Subject to Upcharge.
|Pulled Pork Egg Rolls
|$9.00
*SPECIAL*
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
782 River Street, Haverhill
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|Orange 2 Liter
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
More about Spaziano's Pizzeria Catering
Spaziano's Pizzeria Catering
64 Washington St., Haverhill
|Popular items
|Small steak plus 1 topping
|$6.50
Your Topping, Shaved Steak, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese
|Small sausage pepper & onion
|$6.50
Sausage, Salt and Pepper, Peppers and Onions
|The works
|$12.75
Neapolitan sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, beef, green peppers and onions
More about Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA
77 WASHINGTON ST, Haverhill
|Popular items
|Coconut Shrimp
|$9.50
w/ sweet chili dipping sauce
|Diablo Burger
|$14.50
8oz Angus beef, jalapenos, Siracha BBQ, cheddar, crispy fried onions & bacon
|Pulled Pork Mac
|$15.75
Smoked gouda mac topped with pulled pork and crumb topping
More about Barrio
TACOS
Barrio
2 Merrimack St, Haverhill
|Popular items
|Bombshell BYO
|$4.50
soft flour + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon
|Green Goddess BYO
|$4.50
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
|Barrio Box
|$10.00
Your choice of two suggested Tacos, traditional guac or queso blanco + Barrio chips.
More about Battle Ground Coffee Company - Cedardale Haverhill
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Cedardale Haverhill
931 Boston Rd, Haverhill
|Popular items
|The Chelsea Creek
|$10.50
Cherry Wood Smoked Ham, Pepper Jack Cheese, Herb Mayo, Stone Ground Mustard, Arugula, Alfalfa Sprouts, Onion, and Tomato
|Blavender
Blueberry and Lavender
|The Hulk
Blue Raspberry and Green Apple