Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Haverhill

Go
Haverhill restaurants
Toast

Haverhill restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Benedetti's Deli image

 

Benedetti's Deli

350 Washington Street, Haverhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Italian$16.50
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Supreme$10.50
Ham, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
SM Italian$8.75
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
More about Benedetti's Deli
The Hidden Pig image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Hidden Pig

128-130 Washington Street, Haverhill

Avg 5 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps$16.00
(3) romaine lettuce wraps w.
grilled chicken • gorgonzola
onion • bacon bits • ranch+buffalo drizzle
More about The Hidden Pig
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA

77 WASHINGTON ST, Haverhill

Avg 4.3 (987 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.75
Grilled chicken and our own spicy Caesar in a sundried tomato wrap
More about Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Haverhill

Pies

Cheese Pizza

Turkey Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

Nachos

Salmon

French Fries

Map

More near Haverhill to explore

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston