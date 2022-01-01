Chicken wraps in Haverhill
Haverhill restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Benedetti's Deli
Benedetti's Deli
350 Washington Street, Haverhill
|LG Italian
|$16.50
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
|SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Supreme
|$10.50
Ham, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
|SM Italian
|$8.75
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
More about The Hidden Pig
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Hidden Pig
128-130 Washington Street, Haverhill
|Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$16.00
(3) romaine lettuce wraps w.
grilled chicken • gorgonzola
onion • bacon bits • ranch+buffalo drizzle