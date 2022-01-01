Nachos in Haverhill
Haverhill restaurants that serve nachos
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Hidden Pig
128-130 Washington Street, Haverhill
|Hidden Nachos
|$12.00
Choice of No Meat, Pulled Pork OR Grilled Chicken. + Add On Guac|Sour Cream -- *ALL SUBJECT TO UPCHARGE*
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA
77 WASHINGTON ST, Haverhill
|Nachos
|$12.95
Jalapenos, scallion, salsa, sour cream and jack and cheddar cheese
Barrio
2 Merrimack St, Haverhill
|Green Goddess BYO
|$4.50
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
|Flour - Soft BYO
|$3.75
|Green Goddess
|$4.75