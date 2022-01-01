Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Haverhill

Haverhill restaurants
Haverhill restaurants that serve tacos

The Hidden Pig image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Hidden Pig

128-130 Washington Street, Haverhill

Avg 5 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Sprouts$11.00
Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts topped w. our homemade cheese sauce • parmesan • bacon bits • scallions • hidden spice
Loaded Tots$11.00
*POPULAR* Tots topped w. our homemade cheese sauce • parmesan • bacon bits • scallions • hidden spice
Chicken Wings$15.00
BONE-IN | Please choose (1-2) flavors.
More than 2 - Subject to Upcharge.
More about The Hidden Pig
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA

77 WASHINGTON ST, Haverhill

Avg 4.3 (987 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.00
Romaine, tomato, onion, cheddar, & corn drizzled with chili ranch- served in a tortilla bowl
More about Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA
Consumer pic

 

Barrio

2 Merrimack St, Haverhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Goddess BYO$4.50
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
Flour - Soft BYO$3.75
Green Goddess$4.75
More about Barrio

