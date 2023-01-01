Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Havertown

Havertown restaurants
Havertown restaurants that serve burritos

Senoritas Mexican Taqueria - Havertown

101 west eagle rd, havertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burritos$12.25
Made with flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and the sauce of your choice or dry style (everything inside).
Birria Burrito$14.95
Flour tortilla filled with
rice,beans,cheese,birria beef, onion and cilantro, Served with birria consomme on the side and special sauce.
More about Senoritas Mexican Taqueria - Havertown
Brick & Brew - Eagle Road - Eagle Road

31 E Eagle Road, Havertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito: Beef$16.00
Beef, Cilantro Lime Rice, Navy Bean, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce
More about Brick & Brew - Eagle Road - Eagle Road

