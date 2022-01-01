Hummus in Havertown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Crossbar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Crossbar

2225 Darby Rd, Havertown

Avg 4.4 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$9.00
More about The Crossbar
Restaurant banner

 

Brick & Brew - Eagle Road

31 E Eagle Road, Havertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Platter$11.50
Garbanzo and Calypso Bean, Crisp Vegetable, Walnut Rosemary Flatbread
More about Brick & Brew - Eagle Road

