Haviland Kitchen & Bar

Neighborhood place serving honest food and good times.

43 Main Street

Popular Items

Tender Lettuce Caesar$14.00
classic dressing / pecorino / garlic crouton
Hot Wings$15.00
blue cheese / carrot-celery / Frank’s hot sauce
H Fries$10.00
ketchup / saffron aioli
Haviland Burger$21.00
tomato-mustard pickle / shredded lettuce beefsteak tomato / sesame seed bun / fries
Old School Steak Tidbits$23.00
grilled tri-tip / toasted garlic bread / mozzarella / bbq sauce / fries
Simply Grilled Chicken$25.00
herb chicken thighs / market vegetable & roasted Yukon
Focaccia$13.00
caramelized onion / honey drizzle/ ricotta
Max & Cheese$12.00
velvety aged cheddar / pasta
Crispy Calamari$17.00
cherry pepper / roasted tomato / basil-garlic aioli
Crispy Chicken Sando$17.00
hot honey / dill pickles / white onion-carrot slaw / toasted brioche / fries
Location

East Rockaway NY

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
