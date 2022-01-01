Havre De Grace restaurants you'll love
Abbey Burger Harford County HDG
226 N Washington St, Havre de Grace
|Popular items
|Cherrywood Smoked Angus
|$14.00
Applewood bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onions, jalapeños, classic bun
|Baltimore Burger
|$16.00
Angus beef burger, crab dip, applewood bacon, cheddar on a classic bun
|Southwest Bison Burger
|$15.00
Bison burger, jalapeños, salsa, avocado, pepper jack, spicy creme fraiche, classic bun
Water Street Seafood
654 Water Street, Havre De Grace
|Popular items
|Crab Hush Puppies
|$14.00
A Maryland twist on a southern classic! Homemade with ground corn, lump crab, scallions and Chesapeake spices and flash fried, accompanied by a curried honey mustard.
|Cream of Crab
|$9.00
Traditional sherried cream based soup finished with lump crab meat.
|Chesapeake Fondue
|$14.00
Our unique blend of creamy melted cheeses, lump crab and our Maryland spice blend, served with toasted baguette slices
Backfin Blues Creole De Graw
400 N Union Ave, Havre De Grace
|Popular items
|Kids Pasta
|$9.00
Bowtie pasta finished with your choice of sauce
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
Fried chicken tenders served with one side
|Voodoo Shrimp
|$13.00
Plump Gulf Shrimp sautéed with red peppers & onions in a sweet & fiery Voodoo sauce