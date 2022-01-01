Havre De Grace restaurants you'll love

Go
Havre De Grace restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Havre De Grace

Havre De Grace's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
French
Scroll right

Must-try Havre De Grace restaurants

Abbey Burger Harford County HDG image

 

Abbey Burger Harford County HDG

226 N Washington St, Havre de Grace

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cherrywood Smoked Angus$14.00
Applewood bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onions, jalapeños, classic bun
Baltimore Burger$16.00
Angus beef burger, crab dip, applewood bacon, cheddar on a classic bun
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
Bison burger, jalapeños, salsa, avocado, pepper jack, spicy creme fraiche, classic bun
More about Abbey Burger Harford County HDG
Water Street Seafood image

 

Water Street Seafood

654 Water Street, Havre De Grace

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Hush Puppies$14.00
A Maryland twist on a southern classic! Homemade with ground corn, lump crab, scallions and Chesapeake spices and flash fried, accompanied by a curried honey mustard.
Cream of Crab$9.00
Traditional sherried cream based soup finished with lump crab meat.
Chesapeake Fondue$14.00
Our unique blend of creamy melted cheeses, lump crab and our Maryland spice blend, served with toasted baguette slices
More about Water Street Seafood
Backfin Blues Creole De Graw image

 

Backfin Blues Creole De Graw

400 N Union Ave, Havre De Grace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Pasta$9.00
Bowtie pasta finished with your choice of sauce
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Fried chicken tenders served with one side
Voodoo Shrimp$13.00
Plump Gulf Shrimp sautéed with red peppers & onions in a sweet & fiery Voodoo sauce
More about Backfin Blues Creole De Graw
Map

More near Havre De Grace to explore

Newark

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bel Air

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston