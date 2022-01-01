Cheese fries in Havre
Havre restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Streatery Food Truck - 675 1 st street west
Streatery Food Truck - 675 1 st street west
675 1st st w, Havre
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$6.50
Roasted garlic and white cheddar cheese curds from Lifeline Farm - house breaded and fried to order!
More about 40 Below Public House
40 Below Public House
415 1st Street W, Havre
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Housemade Chili served over fries, smothered in Queso and topped with fresh jalapenos and yellow onions.
|Philly Cheese Steak Fries
|$16.00
A Large Plate of Fries smothered in our house made beer cheese and topped with Steak Bites sauteed with onions, peppers, and mushrooms