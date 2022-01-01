Cheese fries in Havre

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Streatery Food Truck image

 

Streatery Food Truck - 675 1 st street west

675 1st st w, Havre

Avg 4.9 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheese Curds$6.50
Roasted garlic and white cheddar cheese curds from Lifeline Farm - house breaded and fried to order!
More about Streatery Food Truck - 675 1 st street west
Item pic

 

40 Below Public House

415 1st Street W, Havre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
Housemade Chili served over fries, smothered in Queso and topped with fresh jalapenos and yellow onions.
Philly Cheese Steak Fries$16.00
A Large Plate of Fries smothered in our house made beer cheese and topped with Steak Bites sauteed with onions, peppers, and mushrooms
More about 40 Below Public House

