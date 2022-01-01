Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Havre

Go
Havre restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Havre
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Havre restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bow & Marrow - 658 1st Street W

658 1st Street W, Havre

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Korean Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Panko breaded & fried chicken breast, kimchi, maple garlic, sriracha mayo; served with choice of side
Whiskey Chicken Sandwich$18.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked cheddar, dill pickles, crispy fried onions, brown sugar whiskey sauce; choice of side
More about Bow & Marrow - 658 1st Street W
Item pic

 

40 Below Public House

415 1st Street W, Havre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Chutney Chicken Sandwich$15.00
This festive chicken sandwich is packed full of fall flavors, including cinnamon, cloves, ginger, along with the sweetness of mango and a hint of jalapeno. Served on a hoagie with spring mix, bell peppers, red onions and topped with havarti cheese.
More about 40 Below Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Havre

Tacos

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Map

More near Havre to explore

Billings

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston