Chicken sandwiches in Havre

SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bow & Marrow - 658 1st Street W
658 1st Street W, Havre
|Korean Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Panko breaded & fried chicken breast, kimchi, maple garlic, sriracha mayo; served with choice of side
|Whiskey Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked cheddar, dill pickles, crispy fried onions, brown sugar whiskey sauce; choice of side
40 Below Public House
415 1st Street W, Havre
|Mango Chutney Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
This festive chicken sandwich is packed full of fall flavors, including cinnamon, cloves, ginger, along with the sweetness of mango and a hint of jalapeno. Served on a hoagie with spring mix, bell peppers, red onions and topped with havarti cheese.