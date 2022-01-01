Tacos in Havre
Havre restaurants that serve tacos
More about Bow & Marrow
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bow & Marrow
658 1st Street W, Havre
|Steak Tacos
|$19.00
Three grilled steak tacos with lime slaw, pico de gallo, marinated onions, crema salsa and guacamole on side; served with choice of side
More about Streatery Food Truck
Streatery Food Truck
675 1st st w, Havre
|Sunrise Street Tacos (3 tacos)
|$14.00
Corn tortilla, scrambled egg, sausage, pico de gallo, lime crema
|Taco Supreme Sub
|$13.00
toasted hoagie filled with our signature blend of ground beef and lentils, sprinkled with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives and lettuce then drizzled with chipotle aioli