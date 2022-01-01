Go
A map showing the location of Hawaii Pot Honolulu

Hawaii Pot Honolulu

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

808 Sheridan Street, 101

Honolulu, HI 96814

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

808 Sheridan Street, 101, Honolulu HI 96814

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Margaritas

No reviews yet

We create a fresher and healthier Mexican inspired cuisine. Serving you only the best produce and handcrafted margaritas. Feel the difference, and live healthier!
Mahalo,
Margaritas

Papa Kurt's

No reviews yet

Papa Kurt's is takeout restaurant centered on local comfort: homestyle charburgers, teri, ahi, and venison

ili ili Cash & Carry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hana Koa Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Take-out food and beer.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Hawaii Pot Honolulu

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston