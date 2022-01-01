Hawaii Pot Honolulu
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
808 Sheridan Street, 101
Honolulu, HI 96814
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
808 Sheridan Street, 101, Honolulu HI 96814
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Margaritas
We create a fresher and healthier Mexican inspired cuisine. Serving you only the best produce and handcrafted margaritas. Feel the difference, and live healthier!
Mahalo,
Margaritas
Papa Kurt's
Papa Kurt's is takeout restaurant centered on local comfort: homestyle charburgers, teri, ahi, and venison
ili ili Cash & Carry
Come in and enjoy!
Hana Koa Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Take-out food and beer.