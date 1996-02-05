Hawaii Pot Modesto - 3848 McHenry Avenue
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3848 McHenry Avenue, Modesto CA 95356
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Twisted Pig Bar and Grill - 2717 Coffee Road Suite A
No Reviews
2717 Coffee Road Suite A Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurant