Go
Toast

Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

CHICKEN

3517 N Spaulding • $$

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3517 N Spaulding

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soul & Smoke

No reviews yet

Tucking into a plate piled with barbecue is a messy pleasure. The experience is comforting and complex—not unlike the people sharing in it.
At Soul & Smoke, we treat barbecue with the reverence it deserves. We are consumed with the details: the meat-to-bone ratio on our ribs, the creaminess of our mac and cheese, and the combination of spices in Chef Carter’s signature sauce. And as a classically trained chef, he’s primed with the palate and patience to pull those nourishing, heart-warming barbecue flavors from the smoke.
We pour our soul into this food, because barbecue is a craft worthy of devotion. It’s the food we want to eat, and the food we love to cook. Let us tend to the comfort food so you can focus on the people sharing it.

Judy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Local pizzeria serving the Chicagoland area for over 40 years!

Mis Moles Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heineken Pub97

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston