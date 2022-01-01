Go
Toast

Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

CHICKEN

520 Shepherd • $$

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

520 Shepherd

Garland TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TLC Vegan Kitchen

No reviews yet

TLC or “Tastes Like Chicken” Vegan Kitchen is Chef Troy Gardner’s newest culinary venture & commitment to creating “a better world, one vegan dish at a time." 100% craft vegan kitchen I Delivery & curbside pick-up only >> TLCVeganKitchen.com

Revolving Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Vibes Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Savory Beans

No reviews yet

Savory Beans is a delivery catering service delivering meals to your home fresh from our kitchen. Beans and rice with chicken legs, pork chops or catfish with a cornbread muffin, a slice of cake and a drink for a great price. Call or Order Online and we will deliver to your home a delicious meal!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston