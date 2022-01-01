Go
Hawaiian Bros image

Hawaiian Bros

Open today 10:45 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3825 Belt Line Road

Addison, TX 75001

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am

Location

3825 Belt Line Road, Addison TX 75001

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Nate's Seafood

No reviews yet

Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse has been family owned since it's opening in 1988. For over 30 years we have been serving delicious Gulf seafood, crawfish, steaks, and live Blues music to the Dallas Metroplex. We here at Nate's pledge to do our best to serve you and your dietary tastes. Talk to us and let us know what kind of hungry you are, and we will do our best to satisfy your cravings.

Snuffers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Napolis Ristorante Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Ventana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hawaiian Bros

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston